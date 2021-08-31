Suspect on trial in NKY double murder takes stand before defense, prosecution rests

BOONE COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - The defense and prosecution sides in a Northern Kentucky double murder trial rested Tuesday, moving the case to the final phases.

Joshua Ward, of Forest Park, is accused of killing his former girlfriend, Kelli Kramer, and her 9-year-old son, Aiden, at their Burlington apartment in March 2018.

Ward himself took the stand Tuesday to tell his side of the story.

He answered questions in a seemingly calm manner, whether it was his attorney’s asking the questions or the prosecutor’s cross-examination.

Investigators say Ward had a relationship with the 31-year-old woman from December 2016 to May 2017.

Ward, a self-proclaimed polygamist, testified that he met Kramer on a social media site called Fetlife, which caters to the BDSM and fetish communities.

“I was looking to design a family unit where there were multiple women and I was the lead male in that relationship,” Ward said while on the stand.

The defense claims Ward was upset when the couple broke up a few months before the murders but was emotionally attached to Aiden and would not hurt him or his mother.

The prosecution presented evidence they say shows Ward’s car at the Kramer house the night the two were killed. They claim Ward told friends that Kramer was a monster, and he could drive her to a field and kill her.

Defense Attorney: On March 20th, 2018, were you at home reading a book?

Ward: Yes.

Defense Attorney: Did you want to kill Kelli?

Ward: No.

Defense Attorney: Did you want to kill Aiden?

Ward: No.

Defense Attorney: Did you love Aiden?

Ward: I did.

Defense Attorney: And when you learned about their death did you mourn them?

Ward: I did.

Ward said he did some target practice with a .22 caliber gun even though he has a felony conviction from when he was in his teens.

He never told the police about it because they didn’t ask, Ward explained.

Defense Attorney: Three days after your beloved Aiden was murdered, you didn’t feel that [the target practice] was important to tell [police]?

Ward: No. There’s no direct correlation between my target shooting anywhere and whether or not I committed a murder.

The judge gave the jury the option to continue Tuesday or hear closing arguments and get the case Wednesday.

Court is in recess and will be back in session at 9 a.m. Wednesday.

Last week, Ward’s ex-girlfriend, Nicole Bohly, testified he had told her Kramer “ruined his life and his potential to have a family” by breaking up with him.

Bohly said Ward then told her to stay quiet.

“He called me at the end of May 2018 and asked me not to tell the cops anything that he had said,” she testified.

The death penalty was taken off the table after prosecutors said he spoke with Kramer’s family.

Ward is facing 20 years in prison without parole if he is convicted.

