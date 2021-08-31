Suspected impaired driver crosses to wrong side of road in front of Ohio trooper (video)
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 10:29 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol released video showing the arrest of a woman who was suspected of being impaired while driving.
Troopers told 19 News that Heidi Klose was pulled over on Aug. 22 at approximately 1 a.m. on State Road 750 in the Columbus area.
Dash camera video shows the 50-year-old woman driving on the wrong side of the road at times and crossing over a curbed median.
Klose was cited for OVI, failing to stop and driving on the wrong side of a divided highway
