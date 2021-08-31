Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Suspected impaired driver crosses to wrong side of road in front of Ohio trooper (video)

OSHP arrest of suspected impaired driver
OSHP arrest of suspected impaired driver(Source: OSHP Facebook)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 10:29 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol released video showing the arrest of a woman who was suspected of being impaired while driving.

Troopers told 19 News that Heidi Klose was pulled over on Aug. 22 at approximately 1 a.m. on State Road 750 in the Columbus area.

Dash camera video shows the 50-year-old woman driving on the wrong side of the road at times and crossing over a curbed median.

Klose was cited for OVI, failing to stop and driving on the wrong side of a divided highway

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Butler County judge has ordered West Chester Hospital to administer Ivermectin — an animal...
Judge orders Cincy-area hospital to treat COVID-19 patient with Ivermectin, despite warnings
We now know the name of a teen driver who died in a crash just off Interstate 71 over the...
Coroner IDs 14-year-old driver killed in crash in stolen vehicle
Ida affects Ohio
How Hurricane Ida will affect Tri-state weather
A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for the Tri-State until noon Wednesday.
First Alert Weather Day: Flash flooding, downpours possible
A suspect has been arrested, according to police.
Woman flown to hospital after being stabbed with sword

Latest News

Ida affects Ohio
How Hurricane Ida will affect Tri-state weather
Cincinnati police issued a missing endangered adult alert for William Bruton.
Police search for missing endangered person from South Fairmount
Lady Stone was 13-years-old, according to her owner.
Dog ambassador for NKY community passes away
Lebanon City Schools are halting classes starting Wednesday until after Labor Day due to...
Lebanon City Schools closed starting Wednesday amid COVID-19 spike, masks now required
Cincinnati City Council will vote on violence reduction plans proposed by Councilman Greg...
City Council to vote on community violence reduction plans