Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

SUV crashes into house, driver flees

Cincinnati police say they are looking for a driver who crashed a vehicle into an Avondale...
Cincinnati police say they are looking for a driver who crashed a vehicle into an Avondale home, removed the license plates and ran off.(FOX19 NOW)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 3:56 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police say they are looking for a driver who crashed a vehicle into an Avondale home, removed the license plates and ran off.

It happened in the 3700 block of Alaska Avenue about 2:40 a.m. Tuesday.

There was no major damage to the home, and no injuries were reported.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Butler County judge has ordered West Chester Hospital to administer Ivermectin — an animal...
Judge orders Cincy-area hospital to treat COVID-19 patient with Ivermectin, despite warnings
We now know the name of a teen driver who died in a crash just off Interstate 71 over the...
Coroner IDs 14-year-old driver killed in crash in stolen vehicle
Ida affects Ohio
How Hurricane Ida will affect Tri-state weather
A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for the Tri-State noon Monday until 4 a.m. Tuesday.
First Alert Weather Day Tuesday: Flooding, heavy downpours possible
COVID-19 lawsuits against Tri-State hospitals dismissed voluntarily, spokesman says they will be refiled

Latest News

ALTERNATE: FOX19 NOW at 5 a.m.
ALTERNATE: FOX19 NOW at 5 a.m.
An investigation is underway into a potential conflict of interest by Butler County’s longtime...
Sheriff: Investigation underway into auditor’s potential conflict of interest
A suspect has been arrested, according to police.
Woman flown to hospital after being stabbed with sword
Removal of temporary Clifton Avenue bike path put on hold
Removal of temporary Clifton Avenue bike path put on hold