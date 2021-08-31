SUV crashes into house, driver flees

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police say they are looking for a driver who crashed a vehicle into an Avondale home, removed the license plates and ran off.

It happened in the 3700 block of Alaska Avenue about 2:40 a.m. Tuesday.

There was no major damage to the home, and no injuries were reported.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.