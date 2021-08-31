Contests
Woman accused of moving hundreds of thousands of dollars across US, South Africa in unemployment scam

The woman received money from prepaid unemployment cards and direct unemployment benefits from numerous states.
By Jared Goffinet and Courtney King
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 6:38 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BROWN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A woman is accused of playing a role in a massive unemployment scam where she moved hundreds of thousands of dollars across the U.S. and South Africa.

Kim Underwood, 58, was the subject of a report made to the Brown County Sheriff’s Office back in February regarding her involvement in the scam, according to the sheriff’s office.

A months-long investigation followed the tip.

Investigators found multiple bank accounts and “a large number” of fraudulent unemployment claims in the U.S. linked to Underwood, the sheriff’s office said.

Underwood was receiving money from prepaid unemployment cards and direct unemployment benefits from numerous states.

She is also linked to a $3.5 million wire transfer.

Underwood was indicted on money laundering and engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity charges, the sheriff’s office said.

