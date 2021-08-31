Contests
Woman flown to hospital after being stabbed with sword

A suspect has been arrested, according to police.
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 11:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ERLANGER, Ky. (WXIX) - One person has been arrested after a woman was stabbed in the chest with a sword Monday in Erlanger.

A few minutes before 7 p.m., a 911 call was made to Kenton County Dispatch to report a stabbing in the 200 block of McAlpin Avenue, according to the Erlanger Police Department.

A 45-year-old woman, Staci Allgeyer, was found at the scene with a stab wound to her chest, police said.

Erlanger EMS called for a medical helicopter to take Allgeyer from the scene to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. Police said she was undergoing treatment when they sent the press release around 11 p.m.

Nathan Heyob, 24, was found near the area where the stabbing happened, according to police.

Heyob was arrested on an assault charge following an interview with officers, Erlanger police said.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call Detective Stephen Holmstrom at 859-727-7599.

