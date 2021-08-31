Woman pays for stranger’s cake at Giant Eagle in memory of late son

NORTH RIDGEVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - A woman got a sweet surprise when she went to pick up a birthday cake at the North Ridgeville Giant Eagle.

Natalie Janesz was planning a 21st birthday celebration for her nephew, Bronson.

When she went to pay for the cake, an employee at the Giant Eagle bakery told her another woman had already come in and paid for the order.

The employees told Janesz the woman, who Janesz is still trying to track down, wanted to pay for a child’s cake, particularly a boy’s cake.

The woman left a note explaining that she lost her son, who would have turned 25 on the day Janesz picked up the cake, three years ago.

“I opened the card before I left and started to cry,” Janesz wrote in a Facebook post.

By chance, the woman’s son’s name was Bronson- the same name as Janesz’s nephew.

“I firmly believe that this was a sign to this mother to let her know her son is alright,” Janesz wrote.

Below is the statement from Giant Eagle:

“We can confirm that this heartwarming story did take place at our North Ridgeville Giant Eagle and we are pleased that our bakery Team Members were able to play a small role in bringing these families together.”

