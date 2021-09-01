8 displaced in Loveland house fire
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 4:46 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOVELAND, Ohio (WXIX) - Eight people were displaced in an early morning house fire in Loveland, fire officials said Wednesday.
Flames broke out in the 1700 block of West Loveland Avenue just before 2 a.m.
Everyone made it safely out, and no injuries were reported.
The cause remains under investigation, fire officials say.
A damage estimate was not immediately available.
