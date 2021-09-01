8 displaced in Loveland house fire

LOVELAND, Ohio (WXIX) - Eight people were displaced in an early morning house fire in Loveland, fire officials said Wednesday.

Flames broke out in the 1700 block of West Loveland Avenue just before 2 a.m.

Everyone made it safely out, and no injuries were reported.

🚨BREAKING: Family of 8 displaced by house fire: Crews have been on scene since 10:30 last night. The latest LIVE at the Alert Desk at 4:30 @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/pKlzuJlnRH — Stef DiPietrantonio (@StefDFOX19Now) September 1, 2021

The cause remains under investigation, fire officials say.

A damage estimate was not immediately available.

