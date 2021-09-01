Contests
8 displaced in Loveland house fire

Eight people were displaced in an early morning house fire in Loveland, fire officials said...
Eight people were displaced in an early morning house fire in Loveland, fire officials said Wednesday.(FOX19 NOW)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 4:46 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOVELAND, Ohio (WXIX) - Eight people were displaced in an early morning house fire in Loveland, fire officials said Wednesday.

Flames broke out in the 1700 block of West Loveland Avenue just before 2 a.m.

Everyone made it safely out, and no injuries were reported.

The cause remains under investigation, fire officials say.

A damage estimate was not immediately available.

