Artists invited to apply to help design, build Martin Luther King Jr. memorial

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Calling all artists, applications to help design and build a Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. memorial in Cincinnati are now being accepted.

The public outdoor memorial honoring Dr. King will go up at the corner of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and Reading Road in Uptown Avondale.

The MLK memorial was made possible when Cincinnati City Council passed an ordinance in May that approved $1 million for the project.

“We are proud to announce this project as a lasting way to honor Dr. King and to highlight his significant connection to Cincinnati,” said City Manager Paula Boggs Muething. “His local ties included a partnership with Rev. Fred Shuttlesworth, pastor of Revelation Baptist Church. Together, Dr. King, Rev. Shuttlesworth and others formed the Southern Christian Leadership Conference to better coordinate civil rights protest activities across the South.”

Artists will submit their qualifications, individually or as a team, in a formal proposal.

[Click here for application information]

The deadline to submit a proposal is Oct. 14. The finalist is expected to be announced in early May 2022.

The memorial’s completion and a public dedication are scheduled for August 2023, which will coincide with the 60th anniversary of King’s “Dream” speech.

