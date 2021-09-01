Cincinnati man sentenced for creating child porn of minor in his care at sleepovers

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Cincinnati man was sentenced to 240 months in prison for sexually exploiting a minor, according to US Attorney Vipal Patel.

According to court documents, from April 2018 through July 2019, 43-year-old Scott Surgener engaged in sexually explicit conduct with a minor in his home for the purpose of taking pictures and videos of the sexual abuse. The pictures and videos were taken in Surgener’s residence while the victim, who was younger than 13, was in his care at child sleepovers.

In total, Surgener produced 28 videos and images of the exploitation, Vipal said.

Surgener was charged by a federal criminal complaint in October 2019 and has remained in custody since.

He pleaded guilty in February 2021 to producing child pornography.

Surgener was also sentenced to 10 years of supervised release following imprisonment and ordered to pay $3,000 in victim restitution.

