Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Cincinnati Zoo’s soon-to-be mother sloth celebrates birthday

‘Two-toed Moe’ the sloth is missing from his habitat in Discovery Forest, but it’s for a good...
‘Two-toed Moe’ the sloth is missing from his habitat in Discovery Forest, but it’s for a good reason: He’s being introduced to his new girlfriend, Lightning.(Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden)
By Corinne Rivers
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 2:07 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Lightning, the expecting mother at the Cincinnati Zoo, is celebrating her 9th birthday Wednesday.

The birthday girl is now in the final weeks of the 10-month pregnancy, the zoo said.

Back in February, the zoo announced Lightning and the soon-to-be father, Moe, were expecting their first baby together.

Lightning was brought to the Zoo back in 2019 on a breeding recommendation and was introduced to Moe. Moe has been a regular in Cincinnati ever since he was brought here in 2006.

A name for the sloth when it is born has not been picked out.

A Lawrenceburg family hopes the zoo might consider naming the baby sloth after their late toddler.

Alyssa and Alex Nicholson lost their son, Oliver, in February 2021.

Oliver was born in 2019 with extreme disabilities like VACTRL anomalies and a tracheoesophageal fistula. He would spend most of his life at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center.

Indiana family hopes Cincinnati Zoo names newborn sloth after late son

Oliver had a big surgery in January to connect his esophagus and his stomach. While in recovery, his parents got him a toy sloth to keep him company, not realizing the two-toed animal resembled Oliver, one of whose hands only had two fingers.

Not long after Oliver passed away, the zoo announced Lightning was pregnant.

Now, pushing to make Oliver’s memory last while bringing attention to his conditions, the family is hoping Lightning’s newborn takes their son’s name.

The Cincinnati Zoo says they are aware of the family’s Change.org petition but won’t begin the naming process until the sloth is born.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A suspect has been arrested, according to police.
Woman flown to hospital after being stabbed with sword
A Butler County judge has ordered West Chester Hospital to administer Ivermectin — an animal...
Judge orders Cincy-area hospital to treat COVID-19 patient with Ivermectin, despite warnings
Superintendent Tim Dettwiller of Fairfield Local School District in Highland County says...
School district closing for rest of week due to ‘high student absences’
Cincinnati police say they are looking for a driver who crashed a vehicle into an Avondale...
SUV crashes into house, driver flees
Lebanon City Schools are halting classes starting Wednesday until after Labor Day due to...
Lebanon City Schools closed starting Wednesday amid COVID-19 spike, masks now required

Latest News

2013 WEBN Fireworks. (FOX19)
No boats allowed to tie up, watch WEBN fireworks
Apple has teamed up with the Transportation Security Administration to make it easier to...
Apple announces digital driver’s licenses in Kentucky, 7 other states
FILE - In this 1960 file photo, Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. speaks in Atlanta. The estate of...
Artists invited to apply to help design, build Martin Luther King Jr. memorial
Land of Illusion's Aqua Adventures water park is located on Thomas Road in Madison Township.
Coroner: Teen’s drowning at water park was an accident