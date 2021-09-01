Cincinnati Zoo’s soon-to-be mother sloth celebrates birthday

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Lightning, the expecting mother at the Cincinnati Zoo, is celebrating her 9th birthday Wednesday.

The birthday girl is now in the final weeks of the 10-month pregnancy, the zoo said.

Back in February, the zoo announced Lightning and the soon-to-be father, Moe, were expecting their first baby together.

Lightning was brought to the Zoo back in 2019 on a breeding recommendation and was introduced to Moe. Moe has been a regular in Cincinnati ever since he was brought here in 2006.

A name for the sloth when it is born has not been picked out.

A Lawrenceburg family hopes the zoo might consider naming the baby sloth after their late toddler.

Alyssa and Alex Nicholson lost their son, Oliver, in February 2021.

Oliver was born in 2019 with extreme disabilities like VACTRL anomalies and a tracheoesophageal fistula. He would spend most of his life at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center.

Oliver had a big surgery in January to connect his esophagus and his stomach. While in recovery, his parents got him a toy sloth to keep him company, not realizing the two-toed animal resembled Oliver, one of whose hands only had two fingers.

Not long after Oliver passed away, the zoo announced Lightning was pregnant.

Now, pushing to make Oliver’s memory last while bringing attention to his conditions, the family is hoping Lightning’s newborn takes their son’s name.

The Cincinnati Zoo says they are aware of the family’s Change.org petition but won’t begin the naming process until the sloth is born.

