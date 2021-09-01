Clinton County elementary closes temporarily due to COVID-19 cases

CLARKSVILLE, Ohio (WXIX) - Clinton Massie Elementary is closing for three days due to 25 total COVID-19 cases within the school.

Twenty students and five teachers recently tested positive for COVID-19, according to the superintendent.

Clinton Massie Elementary is closed Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

There will be an emergency school board meeting at 7 p.m. Thursday.

The school closure follows a similar move by Lebanon City Schools, which halted classes for a week starting Wednesday.

Lebanon schools will be closed until Sept. 7.

On Monday, Lebanon City Schools changed its district-wide mask policy.

Students and staff are now required to wear facial coverings in all school buildings.

The policy will be in effect for three weeks. Then, school officials say they will evaluate the situation and decide if the mandate will continue.

Masks have been recommended but not enforced at Lebanon schools until now.

More than 900 students were in quarantine Monday and, with more than 25 reporting cases or waiting on test results, school officials say the district reached “a pivotal moment.”

According to the district:

17 students reported COVID-19 cases Monday

10 more home, sick and waiting on test results

286 other students had close contact with them and are in quarantine

Since last Wednesday, 40 students tested positive

24 are waiting on results

457 students overall impacted as close contacts in last 5 days

