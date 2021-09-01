Contests
Closing arguments underway in NKY double murder trial

By Mike Schell and Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 9:52 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
BOONE COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - Closing arguments are underway Wednesday in a northern Kentucky double murder trial.

Joshua Ward, of Forest Park, is accused of killing his former girlfriend, Kelli Kramer, and her 9-year-old son, Aiden, at their Burlington apartment in March 2018.

The jury is expected to begin deliberations in the case later Wednesday.

Ward faces 20 years in prison without parole if he is convicted.

The death penalty was taken off the table after prosecutors said he spoke with Kramers family.

He took the stand Tuesday to tell his side of the story.

Investigators say Ward had a relationship with the 31-year-old woman from December 2016 to May 2017.

Ward, a self-proclaimed polygamist, testified that he met Kramer on a social media site called Fetlife, which caters to the BDSM and fetish communities.

“I was looking to design a family unit where there were multiple women and I was the lead male in that relationship,” Ward said on the stand.

The defense contends Ward was upset when the couple broke up a few months before the murders but was emotionally attached to Aiden and would not hurt him or his mother.

The prosecution presented evidence they say shows Ward’s car at the Kramer house the night the two were killed. They claim Ward told friends that Kramer was a monster, and he could drive her to a field and kill her.

Surveillance video in double-murder trial puts suspect at scene, detective says

Last week, Ward’s ex-girlfriend, Nicole Bohly, testified he had told her Kramer “ruined his life and his potential to have a family” by breaking up with him.

Bohly said Ward then told her to stay quiet.

“He called me at the end of May 2018 and asked me not to tell the cops anything that he had said,” she testified.

