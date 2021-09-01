Contests
Doobie Brothers postpones Riverbend concert due to COVID-19 case

The Doobie Brothers announced Wednesday they postponed their upcoming concert at Riverbend in...
The Doobie Brothers announced Wednesday they postponed their upcoming concert at Riverbend in Cincinnati after a member of the 1970s rock band tested positive with COVID-19.(Provided by Riverbend)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 8:30 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Doobie Brothers announced Wednesday they postponed their upcoming concert at Riverbend in Cincinnati after a member of the 1970s rock band tested positive for COVID-19.

“Out of an abundance of caution, The Doobie Brothers will postpone their four upcoming shows as a member of the touring personnel has tested positive with COVID-19 despite health and safety precautions in place,” Riverbend said in a news release Wednesday morning.

“The bands show in Clarkston, MI, Burgettstown, PA, Toledo, OH and the Wednesday, September 8th Cincinnati show at Riverbend Music Center will be rescheduled, new dates will be announced shortly.

“Fans are encouraged to hold on to their tickets for the newly scheduled dates.”

