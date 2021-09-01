Former Ohio Republican Rep. Doug Green dies after contracting COVID-19

CINCINNATI (CINCINNATI ENQUIRER) - Former Ohio Rep. Doug Green died early Wednesday after contracting COVID-19. He was 66.

Green, a Republican from Mount Orab, served in the Ohio House of Representatives from 2013 to 2020. Before that, he served as Brown County recorder from 1985 to 1999 and Brown County auditor from 1999 until 2012.

Green was a household name in Brown County, said Brown County Auditor Jill Hall. “Everyone knew him and loved him. At any event, you could find Doug smiling, shaking hands and talking to everyone. His passing is a great loss to the county but a great gain in heaven.”

“Doug was a true conservative and served our county and state well,” said current Brown County Recorder Mariah Votel, adding that Green introduced the first computer to the office, paving the way for how the office operates today. “He was the definition of a public servant and will be missed.”

Brown County Sheriff Gordon Ellis called Green a “dedicated public servant,” adding that “he will be greatly missed by all who knew him.”

While in the Ohio Legislature, Green worked on proposals to protect mothers addicted to drugs from losing contact with their children as long as they enroll in treatment. The cause was personal: Green and his wife were caring for their young great-great-niece while her mother received treatment.

“He had a great spirit, warmth, and cheerfulness and connected with people in a way that was truly special, and helped make him an effective leader and state representative,” said House Speaker Bob Cupp, R-Lima. “I offer condolences personally and on behalf of the Ohio House of Representatives to his family, friends and the community of the 66th House District that knew and loved him for so many years.”

Green rarely spoke on the Ohio House floor, doing so just a handful of times each year and regularly with the preamble: “I really love giving floor speeches, as you all know.”

Green, who regularly wore his namesake color, led the House Transportation and Public Safety Committee. He was instrumental in getting flashing signs at the intersection of U.S. Route 68 and Ohio 123, Fayetteville police recalled.

Leading that committee, Green paid special attention to bills designating highways for fallen police officers and service members.

“It’s such an honor for my committee, for my members and for me, in particular, to hear these bills and to give honor where honor is due,” Green said in June 2020.

Green treated legislative aides, Ohio Highway Patrol members and maintenance workers with the same respect he extended to elected officials, said Rep. Adam Bird, R-New Richmond, who replaced Green in 2021.

“Doug was a friend to everyone in Brown and Clermont counties,” Bird said. “People were proud to have Doug Green as their representative.”

Green’s Christian faith informed his work at the Ohio Statehouse. He also sang in a gospel quartet with his relatives. Green was one of seven children in a family that was active in farming and community service.

Green contracted COVID-19 and was hospitalized for several weeks. He is survived by his wife, Norma, and family. Arrangements for a celebration of life have not yet been announced.

“Doug remained strong in his faith and in the knowledge that the steps of a righteous man are ordered by God,” Norma Green wrote on Facebook. “My heart is broken as Doug has been called home to our Heavenly Father.”

