Gradual clearing through midday, sunny and warm this afternoon

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - What’s left of Ida has moved east of the Tri-State. Gradual clearing through midday will help temperatures slide through the 70s to near 80 degrees this afternoon. You will notice more comfortable humidity levels, too.

A few days of pleasant weather are ahead. Daytime highs remain in the upper 70s and low 80s for the remainder of the work week.

Look for slightly warmer air this weekend, but still fairly comfortable.

More cool air arrives next week with afternoon temperatures slightly cooler than normal each day.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.