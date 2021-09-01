Contests
Gradual clearing through midday, sunny and warm this afternoon

Less humid today. Cooler mornings ahead
By Olga Breese
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 11:10 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - What’s left of Ida has moved east of the Tri-State. Gradual clearing through midday will help temperatures slide through the 70s to near 80 degrees this afternoon. You will notice more comfortable humidity levels, too.

A few days of pleasant weather are ahead. Daytime highs remain in the upper 70s and low 80s for the remainder of the work week.

Look for slightly warmer air this weekend, but still fairly comfortable.

More cool air arrives next week with afternoon temperatures slightly cooler than normal each day.

