Guilty verdict reached in double-murder of Northern Kentucky woman and her son

Closing arguments happened Wednesday in a Northern Kentucky double murder trial. Joshua Ward,...
Closing arguments happened Wednesday in a Northern Kentucky double murder trial. Joshua Ward, of Forest Park, was found guilty of killing his former girlfriend, Kelli Kramer, and her 9-year-old son, Aiden, at their Burlington apartment in March 2018.(FOX19 NOW)
By Mike Schell and Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 9:52 AM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
BOONE COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - A Forest Park man has been found guilty of murdering his former girlfriend and her 9-year-old son.

After a two-week trial, the Boone County jury found Joshua Ward guilty on both murder counts for the death of Kelli and Aiden Kramer at their Burlington apartment in March 2018.

The death penalty was taken off the table after prosecutors spoke with Kramers family.

Ward faces up to 20 years without parole.

The jury will recommend a sentence to the judge, and a sentencing hearing will be held at a later date.

Ward took the stand Tuesday to tell his side of the story.

>> ‘She’ll get what’s coming:’ Murder suspect painted as jilted lover in new testimony

Investigators say Ward had a relationship with the 31-year-old woman from December 2016 to May 2017.

Ward, a self-proclaimed polygamist, testified that he met Kramer on a social media site called Fetlife, which caters to the BDSM and fetish communities.

“I was looking to design a family unit where there were multiple women and I was the lead male in that relationship,” Ward said on the stand.

>> Surveillance video in double-murder trial puts suspect at scene, detective says

The defense contended Ward was upset when the couple broke up a few months before the murders but was emotionally attached to Aiden and would not hurt him or his mother.

The prosecution presented evidence they say shows Ward’s car at the Kramer house the night the two were killed. They claimed Ward told friends that Kramer was a monster and he could drive her to a field and kill her.

Last week, Ward’s ex-girlfriend, Nicole Bohly, testified he had told her Kramer “ruined his life and his potential to have a family” by breaking up with him.

Bohly said Ward then told her to stay quiet.

“He called me at the end of May 2018 and asked me not to tell the cops anything that he had said,” she testified.

