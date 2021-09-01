Contests
Holcomb gives Indiana school districts flexibility to reduce, eliminate quarantines

By Trevor Peters
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 6:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WXIX) - Many of Indiana’s quarantined students will head back to the classroom on Thursday under a new executive order signed by Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb.

The executive order is embedded below. It incentivizes schools to impose mask mandates by allowing districts that do so to curtail their quarantine procedures.

Any district that has a mask mandate in place will no longer have to quarantine close contacts if the contact is not showing symptoms.

This only applies in the classroom setting and not to extracurricular activities or sports.

Schools are still required to contact trace and notify families about close contacts.

The change is optional for school districts, and they can be more strict if they choose.

>> Warren County schools send proposal to Gov. DeWine to change quarantine guidelines for students

