Homeless pets evacuated after Hurricane Ida coming Tri-State

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - More than 200 homeless dogs, cats and rabbits evacuated in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida will arrive in the Tri-State Wednesday and will be available for adoption.

A nonprofit pet-transport group called “Wings of Rescue” says its operating an emergency rescue flight” to pick up 211 dogs, cats and rabbits from local animal shelters in Louisiana.

The plane will fly into Cincinnati’s Lunken Airport at 1:30 p.m.

Most of the pets, 129 of them, will be transferred to SPCA Cincinnati at the airport.

SPCA officials will unload the animals and transport them to local shelter facilities.

The rest of the pets will fly onto Georgetown, Del., where Brandywine Valley SPCA will help them find new homes there.

The pets staying in our area have all been cleared for adoption through SPCA Cincinnati and are not identified as lost, according to Wings of Rescue CEO Ric Browde.

Call SPCA Cincinnati for more information about adoption: 513-541-6100.

Wings of Rescue says this is the second Hurricane Ida rescue flight in the past week.

They also evacuated pets on Saturday, the day before Ida, a Category 4 hurricane, made landfall in Louisiana on the 16th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina.

“We’ve seen the devastating impact that hurricanes and other natural disasters have on local animal shelters,” he said.

“When Hurricane Ida tore through parts of Louisiana this past weekend, it left shelter facilities damaged and without power, making it difficult to care for existing animals, let alone respond to the many lost pets that need housing after such a violent storm. Today’s flight, along with an earlier flight we did on Saturday, will help relieve pressure felt by the hard-working staff and volunteers trying to respond effectively to animal needs under challenging emergency conditions.”

Wings of Rescue regularly flies into disaster zones and areas where pet overpopulation is a serious issue, he said.

All of the animals flown by Wings of Rescue are medically cleared for transportation, meet all local and state-wide entry requirements, and have been in shelter facilities long enough to be identified as abandoned or unwanted.

Wings of Rescue says it flies pressurized and temperature-controlled aircraft to assure all pets safety, and pets are only flown to shelters where no local pets will be displaced by the arrival of any new recued animals.

