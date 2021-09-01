Indiana community questions process ahead of Afghan refugees’ arrival at Camp Atterbury

EDINBURGH, Ind. (WAVE) - Within the past 20 years, the United States military has worked with Afghan allies while fighting terrorism in Afghanistan. Since the United States has pulled out from the Middle Eastern country, Afghans who have helped American servicemembers are coming back stateside.

In just a few days, refugees will move into Camp Atterbury in Indiana; several empty charter buses entered the base on Tuesday.

The White House deputy assistant to President Joe Biden, Josh Geltzer, urged communities to accept the refugees with open arms.

“These are people who were allies and partners to servicemembers (and) to the government more broadly, who contributed in varying ways and contributed to counter terrorism goals,” Geltzer said.

The process, including verification and transportation logistics, has sparked some concern within the community.

“The town of Edinburgh don’t even have 5,000 people, in it,” an Edinburgh native who didn’t want to be identified said. “So, honestly, it’s a bunch of (expletive) ... Hell no, (the government is) not going to do the proper thing. Look at the way they left there, the American people there, and the Afghans who helped our soldiers. None of that was right.”

Some people are eager to welcome the refugees.

“I say bring them on,” Brad Newton of Edinburgh said. “I think everyone is a little nervous about it. The evacuation didn’t go as well as people hoped. It’s mostly fear of the unknown, I think. I think it’s mostly people afraid there’s going to be other acts of terrorism committed closer to us.”

Marsha Terry was born and raised in Edinburgh. Despite understanding both sides of the coin, she said there are things to consider, such as making sure refugees are not just screened, but also vaccinated and healthy.

“I think our country should help people, but we need to make sure they’re good people coming into our country,” Terry said. “We’ve already seen what happened to us with 9/11 and I don’t want to see anything happen to our small community our family our children. I want them to be safe.”

The United States Department of Defense has not released how many Afghan evacuees will be relocated to Camp Atterbury.

