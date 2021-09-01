Contests
Inmate turns himself in after escaping last week

The man turned himself in a few days later.
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 8:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - An inmate turned himself in after escaping from the Community Correctional Center as he was taken to an area hospital on Aug. 27.

Derrick Volz, 29, turned himself in at the Warren County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday, according to the sheriff’s office.

Last Friday, deputies say they were called to SR-63 and I-75 around 11 p.m. and discovered that Volz escaped.

Volz was incarcerated for felony possession of drugs through Clermont County.

The 29-year-old is back in the Warren County Jail, according to the sheriff’s office.

