Inmate turns himself in after escaping last week

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - An inmate turned himself in after escaping from the Community Correctional Center as he was taken to an area hospital on Aug. 27.

Derrick Volz, 29, turned himself in at the Warren County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday, according to the sheriff’s office.

Last Friday, deputies say they were called to SR-63 and I-75 around 11 p.m. and discovered that Volz escaped.

Volz was incarcerated for felony possession of drugs through Clermont County.

The 29-year-old is back in the Warren County Jail, according to the sheriff’s office.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.