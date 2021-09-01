Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Kiss postpones tour after founding members test positive for COVID

Kiss and crew are fully vaccinated, but are all isolating for the next 10 days out of...
Kiss and crew are fully vaccinated, but are all isolating for the next 10 days out of precaution, the band said.(Source: CNN)
By CNN
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 11:02 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The band Kiss is postponing its End of the Road tour after Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley tested positive for coronavirus.

According to a statement on social media, the 72-year-old Simmons is experiencing “mild symptoms.”

The band disclosed Stanley’s diagnosis earlier this week.

The 69-year-old Stanley said he has already recovered and also only experienced mild symptoms.

The band said its members and crew are fully vaccinated, but they are all isolating for the next 10 days out of precaution.

The tour is expected to resume on Sept. 9 in Irvine, California.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A suspect has been arrested, according to police.
Woman flown to hospital after being stabbed with sword
A Butler County judge has ordered West Chester Hospital to administer Ivermectin — an animal...
Judge orders Cincy-area hospital to treat COVID-19 patient with Ivermectin, despite warnings
Superintendent Tim Dettwiller of Fairfield Local School District in Highland County says...
School district closing for rest of week due to ‘high student absences’
Cincinnati police say they are looking for a driver who crashed a vehicle into an Avondale...
SUV crashes into house, driver flees
Lebanon City Schools are halting classes starting Wednesday until after Labor Day due to...
Lebanon City Schools closed starting Wednesday amid COVID-19 spike, masks now required

Latest News

A look inside the airport to see all the equipment and aircraft left by the U.S. military.
Afghans face hunger crisis, adding to Taliban’s challenges
Firefighters fight the Caldor Fire Wednesday as flames raced across treetops and through...
Official reports progress in defending Lake Tahoe from fire
FILE - This combo of booking photos provided by the Glynn County, Ga., Detention Center, shows...
Judge: Ahmaud Arbery’s past troubles irrelevant to trial
Walgreens plans to increase hourly wages to at least $15.
Walgreens to increase starting pay to $15 an hour
A look inside the airport to see all the equipment and aircraft left by the U.S. military.
Taliban takes over Kabul airport