Murdered Middletown 6-year-old to forever be remembered with special memorial

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - Rosa Parks Elementary School, where 6-year-old James Hutchinson is said to have loved is now the home where a memory bench honoring him will sit.

Principal Terry Neeley says Hutchinson came to school every morning with a smile stretching ear to ear.

“He really just loved his friends. He loved coming to school here,” Neeley said.

Sadly, for Hutchinson, his days at the school were few.

His mother, 29-year-old Brittany Gosney, pleaded guilty to his murder when she appeared in court on Aug. 16.

Gosney’s boyfriend, James Hamilton, pleaded guilty to charges in connection with dumping Hutchinson’s body in the Ohio River back in February.

The body of the 6-year-old boy has not been found.

His murder broke the hearts of many in the community.

“A lot of community members were really just reaching out, looking for ways to express their grief and looking for ways to show they really cared about him,” said Neeley.

That is where the idea for the memorial bench overlooking his favorite spot came to life.

“James will be in the minds of classmates every day and classmates to come throughout the years,” said Zach Tracy, who organized the memorial bench. “And that’s going to be a lasting reminder of a life that should be remembered.”

While the goal of the memorial is to remember Hutchinson, it is also here to bring attention to child abuse cases like his and how schools serve as a haven for abuse victims.

