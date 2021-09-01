Contests
No boats allowed to tie up, watch WEBN fireworks

2013 WEBN Fireworks. (FOX19)
By Kim Schupp
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 2:10 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Boats will not be allowed to tie up and watch the Western & Southern/WEBN Fireworks at Riverfest, according to the Coast Guard.

Lt. Nicholas Olmstead said due to elevated water levels and debris causing a potential safety hazard, boats will not be able to tie up and watch the fireworks this weekend.

The Coast Guard has established a Safety Zone from mile marker 463 to 483.

The area is roughly from Bromley, Kentucky and Sedamsville, Ohio to Ft. Thomas close to the 275 bridge.

The display featuring Rozzi’s Famous Fireworks is returning to the river with Riverfest kicking off at 12 p.m. at Sawyer Point Park and Yeatman’s Cove on Sunday, Sept. 5.

Fireworks will launch from the Ohio River starting at 9 p.m.

