Parents, students protest new mask mandate at Northwest Local Schools

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Parents and students protested a new mask mandate as it went into effect Wednesday morning for all students and staff at Northwest Local schools.

They held signs reading: “Unmask Our Kids,” and “You’re Not Listening” outside the school district’s administration building off Banning Road.

The group says they plan to protest again and expect a larger turnout when they do at the next school board meeting, on Sept. 13.

The Northwest Local School District serves 9,000 students in Colerain, Green, Ross and Springfield townships out of one pre-school, five elementary schools, three middle schools, two high schools including Colerain High and two career centers.

Many school districts across the Tri-State are turning to masks in light of the COVID-19 delta variant driving a surge in cases.

Northwest officials explained their reasoning behind the mask mandate and other new policies in a letter to families and staff:

At our August 19th Board of Education meeting, our Board voted unanimously to adopt a new Covid Response Plan that would allow the District to implement a tiered response system around Covid-19 trends and data points. The system monitors six data points at the county, community and school level to determine the types of protective measures the district needs to put in place. These data points serve as indicators for the severity of the spread within our area and within our schools.

Parents and staff can stay abreast of our changing trends by visiting our Covid Response Dashboard .

As of August 30, 2021, THREE indicators have been met.

Data points highlighted in red have been met:

District Zip Codes (3 Out Of 5)

County Trend

Student Positive Cases

Staff Positive Cases

Student Quarantines

CDC level of Community Transmission

These met indicators mean that the following protective measures will be implemented. Newly added protective measures have been highlighted in red :

Air purification, additional cleaning, & self-screening

Limit visitors in buildings and at events during school hours unless by appointment

Modified Lunch Spaces

Universal Masking (Masking will be mandatory for staff and students and will go into effect on Wednesday, September 1, 2021.)

Indicators that will be used to determine tiered response are:

District Zip Codes (3 Out Of 5)

· An indicator is met when: there is an average of 9 or more positive cases per day within a period of a week, in 3 out of 5 zip codes within our district. The zip codes that we will monitor are: 45231, 45239, 45240, 45247 and 45251.

Student Positive Cases

· An indicator is met when: 14 or more students throughout the district have positive cases within a week. Click Here To View Our Covid Tracker Which Tracks Our Positive Cases And Quarantines By Building.

Student Quarantines

· An indicator is met when: 75 or more students have quarantines resulting from school based exposure throughout the district within a week

CDC level of Community Transmission

· An indicator is met when: the CDC’s County Trend is Red. (The CDC has a color indicator to gauge community trend of COVID cases throughout the County – blue (low), yellow (moderate), peach (substantial), and red (high). https://covid.cdc.gov/covid-data-tracker/ - county-view

County Trend

· An indicator is met when: there is an average of 255 new positive COVID cases within a period of a week within Hamilton County.

Staff Positive Cases

· An indicator is met when: 11 or more staff members throughout the district have positive cases within a week

