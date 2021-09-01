Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Sheriff: Brazilian man killed 3 Florida women 2 decades ago

By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 10:13 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a Brazilian man who died in a plane crash in South America in 2005 was responsible for the slayings of three Florida women two decades ago.

Broward County Sheriff Gregory Tony said DNA identified the culprit as Roberto Fernandes, who fled to Brazil shortly after his final victim’s body was discovered in Miami.

Brazil has no extradition treaty with the U.S.

Investigators said all three women who were slain had substance abuse problems and turned to prostitution to support their habits.

Fernandes died in a 2005 plane crash. His body was exhumed in Brazil to check for the DNA match.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A suspect has been arrested, according to police.
Woman flown to hospital after being stabbed with sword
A Butler County judge has ordered West Chester Hospital to administer Ivermectin — an animal...
Judge orders Cincy-area hospital to treat COVID-19 patient with Ivermectin, despite warnings
Superintendent Tim Dettwiller of Fairfield Local School District in Highland County says...
School district closing for rest of week due to ‘high student absences’
Cincinnati police say they are looking for a driver who crashed a vehicle into an Avondale...
SUV crashes into house, driver flees
Lebanon City Schools are halting classes starting Wednesday until after Labor Day due to...
Lebanon City Schools closed starting Wednesday amid COVID-19 spike, masks now required

Latest News

California’s raging wildfires are among some 100 large blazes burning across 15 states.
Weather disasters soar in numbers, cost, but deaths fall, UN report says
A cow is rescued from a tree in St. Bernard Parish, Louisiana, after getting stuck in...
Cow rescued from tree above floodwaters in aftermath of Ida
Parents and students protest Wednesday as a new mask mandate goes into effect for all students...
Parents, students protest new mask mandate at Northwest Local Schools
More than 200 homeless dogs, cats and rabbits evacuated in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida will...
Homeless pets evacuated after Hurricane Ida coming Tri-State