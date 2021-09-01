Tri-State rescue teams head to Louisiana to help with Hurricane Ida aftermath

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - In the aftermath of Hurricane Ida, several Tri-State organizations are heading south to help with the damage and destruction.

Ida’s impact along the Gulf Coast has been devastating for millions of people.

From widespread damage to dangerous power outages in the excessive heat, the road to recovery could be a long one for those impacted by Hurricane Ida.

Seeing the devastation has prompted staff members and volunteers with the Humane Association of Warren County to head to the New Orleans area to help.

“They’re out of power, out of gasoline, out of everything,” Executive Director Joanne Hurley said. “It’s gonna be heartbreaking, I have no doubt, and the bad thing about it is, is these people have just lost their houses, their whole entire life, and there’s a possibility that they can’t focus on an animal right now.”

Hurley said they will be saving stranded animals, helping southern shelters and cataloging potentially lost pets.

“We may have to build makeshift compounds for the animals to be able to shelter them properly,” Hurley said. “We’re taking down tons of pet food. We don’t know when they’ll be back up on their feet.”

Warren County rescuers plan to stay there for at least five days.

Hurley said they are taking donated toiletries with them to give to people in need.

“Flashlights with batteries, toothbrushes and toothpaste, and deodorant. When you’ve had your whole life wiped out, the smallest luxury can help you get through the day like just being able to brush your teeth,” she said.

Hurley said anyone who wants to help can make a donation, or foster or adopt an animal. More information is on the shelter’s website.

Ohio Task Force 1 teams are already on-site in Louisiana, searching, identifying and helping lost and trapped people.

Members of the Butler County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Response Team are also in Louisiana right now.

The Red Cross sent about 20 local volunteers down south and could be sending more in the coming weeks to help with shelters and meals.

A Duke Energy spokesperson said they will be deciding on Wednesday whether they plan to send Cincinnati area crews to assist with rescue and recovery efforts. Duke Florida and Duke Carolinas have already sent crews to the area.

