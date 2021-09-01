UC announces vaccine mandate for students, staff

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The University of Cincinnati is requiring all students, faculty, and staff to get the COVID-19 vaccine, according to the university’s website.

The deadline to get at least the first vaccine dose is Oct. 15.

For those getting the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, they must have the second dose by Nov. 15, the school announced.

“To safeguard the campus, and in responses to the FDA’s full approval of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, the University of Cincinnati is requiring faculty, staff and students to be vaccinated against COVID-19,” the school’s website reads.

UC is now the third school in southwest Ohio to announce vaccine mandates on Tuesday.

Ohio and Miami universities will also require all students, faculty and staff to be vaccinated against COVID-19 unless otherwise exempt.

