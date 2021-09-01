Contests
UC announces vaccine mandate for students, staff

University of Cincinnati
University of Cincinnati(FOX19 NOW)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 8:28 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The University of Cincinnati is requiring all students, faculty, and staff to get the COVID-19 vaccine, according to the university’s website.

The deadline to get at least the first vaccine dose is Oct. 15.

For those getting the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, they must have the second dose by Nov. 15, the school announced.

“To safeguard the campus, and in responses to the FDA’s full approval of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, the University of Cincinnati is requiring faculty, staff and students to be vaccinated against COVID-19,” the school’s website reads.

UC is now the third school in southwest Ohio to announce vaccine mandates on Tuesday.

Ohio and Miami universities will also require all students, faculty and staff to be vaccinated against COVID-19 unless otherwise exempt.

