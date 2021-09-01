UC to host memorial walk in honor of late student, women’s soccer player

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The University of Cincinnati will host a memorial walk Friday at Gettler Stadium for Ally Sidloski, a UC Women’s Soccer player who drowned in May.

Named in honor of Sidloski’s No. 3 jersey, the 3FOR3 Memorial Walk will begin at 6:30 p.m. with a tribute to her and then three laps around the stadium track.

T-shirts will be on sale for $10 with proceeds benefiting the #WePlayFor3 Memorial Fund to create scholarships in Sidloski’s name. Participants are encouraged to wear red for the event.

Welcome back to school Bearcats! We’ve loved seeing you all back on campus and invite you to join us in celebrating the life of Ally Sidloski this Friday (9/3)! Come out to Gettler and join us in a memorial #3for3 walk to honor Ally and support the community she loved! ❤️🐻🐱 pic.twitter.com/YNwLFSq4rm — Cincinnati SAAC (@GoBearcatsSAAC) August 31, 2021

The 21-year-old UC student was identified as the victim of drowning in East Fork Lake in May, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources.

Sidloski, who was not wearing a lifejacket, was hanging onto the swim platform of a boat before she disappeared.

Her body was found around 1 a.m. the following morning.

“There’s no words for dealing with a tragedy on this scale,” said Women’s Soccer Head Coach Neil Stafford after her death. “Ally was such a pillar of everything that’s right about our program. A great student, gritty and resilient player and a phenomenal human being – this is an immeasurable and unspeakable loss. Our hearts go out to her family and friends and we will lift them up with our fond memories of Ally.”

Sidloski completed her sophomore soccer season before her death.

She did not play during the 2020 season, which took place during the spring of 2021, due to injury.

