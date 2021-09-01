Contests
Warren County schools send proposal to Gov. DeWine to change quarantine guidelines for students

The testing program could become available to all Ohio schools if it is successful.
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 5:35 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Ten Warren County school districts have proposed a plan to Gov. Mike DeWine they say will allow healthy students exposed to COVID-19 in school instead of being forced to quarantine at home.

The schools’ say they are continuing to have to send healthy students home to quarantine, which is a problem.

The response to the problem is to create a multi-tiered system with three quarantine options for families to choose from.

Outlined as the “solution” in the schools’ proposal, the suggestions only address quarantining unvaccinated students. The letter sent to the governor makes no mention of quarantining vaccinated students.

When an unvaccinated student, who is not wearing a mask, is identified as a close contact, the following three options would be given to families:

  • Traditional quarantine: Ten days at home or return to schools on day seven with proof of a negative test result on day five, six, or seven.
  • Mandatory mask quarantine: If the student is symptom-free, he/she is allowed to return to school wearing a mask for 10 days.
  • Modified mask and testing quarantine: If the student is symptom-free, they are allowed to return to school wearing a mask. On day five, they will have the option to take a rapid test at school. If the test results are negative, they will continue to follow the current mask status for their specific school and grade level.

Superintendents from Carlisle, Kings, Lebanon, Little Miami Local, Franklin City, Mason City, Springboro Community, Wayne Local, Warren County Career Center, Clinton Massie, Monroe, and Warren County ESC signed the proposal.

The superintendents sent their idea to Gov. DeWine, who talked about the proposal on Wednesday.

The governor said this would serve as a pilot program. If it works, DeWine said it could become an option for all Ohio schools.

He said nothing is set in stone, but the state and the schools are in discussions.

Here is the entire proposal signed by the 10 superintendents:

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

