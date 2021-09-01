Contests
Woman accused of embezzling hundreds of thousands of dollars in complex unemployment scam

The woman allegedly received money from prepaid unemployment cards and direct unemployment benefits from numerous states.
By Jared Goffinet and Courtney King
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 6:38 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BROWN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A woman is accused of embezzling $170,000 and trying to get millions more as part of a massive unemployment scam.

Kim Underwood, 58, was the subject of a report made to the Brown County Sheriff’s Office back in February regarding her involvement in the scam, according to the sheriff’s office.

Underwood’s involvement in the unemployment scheme began when she met a man on a dating website, Sheriff Gordon Ellis said.

The thought among investigators is the man lives somewhere outside the country, possibly in South Africa.

The man was able to convince Underwood to receive unemployment cards and use them to withdrawal money from ATMs.

“She would withdraw funds from those unemployment debit cards, and then she would forward those funds, either in cash or money order form, to other addresses,” Sheriff Ellis explained. “Some in the United States, some outside the United States.”

Investigators found multiple bank accounts and “a large number” of fraudulent unemployment claims in the U.S. linked to the case.

Underwood was even linked to a $3.5 million wire transfer from South Africa.

However, she never received that money.

“And Walmart was able to identify that and stop [the transfer] before it was completed,” Sheriff Ellis said.

Multiple people are thought to be involved in the scam, the sheriff said.

Since some of the suspects are in other states, Sheriff Ellis said they could not charge them.

Investigators are working with other departments on the case, though.

Underwood was indicted on money laundering and engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity charges, the sheriff’s office said.

FOX19 NOW did talk with Underwood.

She denies the allegations, blaming the man in South Africa.

Anyone with information on similar crimes is told to call Detective Mills at 937-378-4435, ext. 113.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

