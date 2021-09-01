Contests
Wooster man wanted for assaulting reporter covering Hurricane Ida in Mississippi

By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 10:34 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
GULFPORT, Miss. (WOIO) - A Wooster man who was already on probation in Cuyahoga County is now wanted by the Gulfport Police Department in Mississippi for assaulting a reporter while on air.

GPD said officers responded to the complaint that an NBC reporter was assaulted by a suspect driving a white Ford F150 truck on Highway 90 during a city-wide curfew at approximately 12:38 p.m. on Aug. 30.

“I’m going to toss it back to you because we have a person who needs a little help right now,” NBC News correspondent Shaquille Brewster said on live TV during Hurricane Ida coverage.

Shortly after the incident, Brewster tweeted out that he and the news team on scene are “all good!”

After GPD sent out a press release asking the public to help identify the suspect, he was identified as Benjamin Eugene Dagley of Wooster, according to Sgt. Jason DuCré.

Benjamin Eugene Dagley
Benjamin Eugene Dagley(Gulfpoint Police Department)

Arrest warrants were issued for Dagley on Aug. 31 charging him with two counts of simple assault, one count of disturbance of the peace, and one count of violation of emergency curfew, GPD confirmed.

DuCré said a review of Dagley’s criminal history led GPD to contact the Cuyahoga County Adult Probation Department regarding a potential probation violation.

According to GPD, Dagley is on probation for a previous charge in Cuyahoga County with one of the conditions being restrictions on travel.

Further investigation revealed that Dagley not only left the Gulfpoint area, but is no longer on the Mississippi Gulf Coast, GPD said.

Dagley is believed to still be driving the white 2016 Ford F150 with Ohio license plate PJR 1745, according to GPD.

Call your local law enforcement agency if you see Dagley or know where he may be.

