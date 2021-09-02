Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

15 million COVID vaccine doses wasted in US, CDC says

By CNN
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 10:42 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Nearly 15 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been wasted in the United States.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports about 3.5% of the 438 million doses that have been delivered have had to be discarded.

It’s a big number, but the amount is less than the 5% to 15% waste rate that is typical for vaccines stored in multi-dose vials.

Part of the problem is that those vials must be used quickly after they are opened.

As smaller providers receive the vaccine, it’s more likely they won’t get to use all the doses in each vial.

The CDC says it is working with providers and jurisdictions to try to minimize that waste.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Handcuffs graphic
More than 3 dozen from the Tri-State charged in human trafficking sting, governor says
2013 WEBN Fireworks. (FOX19)
No boats allowed to tie up, watch WEBN fireworks
Closing arguments happened Wednesday in a Northern Kentucky double murder trial. Joshua Ward,...
Guilty verdict reached in double-murder of Northern Kentucky woman and her son
Cincinnati City Hall (FOX19 NOW/Robert Guaderrama)
City of Cincinnati announces long-awaited vaccine policy with cash incentive
'A great day:' Family rejoices after Covington murder trial ends with guilty verdict
‘A great day:’ Family rejoices after Covington murder trial ends with guilty verdict

Latest News

FILE - In this Aug. 17, 2018 file photo, Lynn Wencus of Wrentham, Mass., holds a sign with a...
Deal with OxyContin maker leaves families angry, conflicted
Home damage from Hurricane Ida is seen in Kenner, La.
Hurricane Ida’s aftermath, recovery uneven across Louisiana
Casey Zang
Man accused of stealing Reds player’s championship rings
LIVE: Ohio Department of Health gives update on COVID-19 data
LIVE: Biden talks about Hurricane Ida response