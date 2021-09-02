Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

87-year-old woman killed in Symmes Township crash

An 87-year-old woman died in a crash in Symmes Township Wednesday, according to the Hamilton...
An 87-year-old woman died in a crash in Symmes Township Wednesday, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office.(Gray News, file image)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 10:04 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An 87-year-old woman died in a crash in Symmes Township Wednesday, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office.

The accident occurred in the 12000 block of Montgomery Road at 9:24 a.m., said Kyla Woods, spokeswoman for the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office.

Caroline Walker of Blue Ash was traveling southbound on Montgomery Road and made a left in front of another vehicle, Woods said.

That vehicle struck her 2009 Honda Civic.

Walker was transported to Bethesda North Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The driver of the other vehicle was transported with minor injuries, according to the sheriff’s office.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Handcuffs graphic
More than 3 dozen from the Tri-State charged in human trafficking sting, governor says
2013 WEBN Fireworks. (FOX19)
No boats allowed to tie up, watch WEBN fireworks
Closing arguments happened Wednesday in a Northern Kentucky double murder trial. Joshua Ward,...
Guilty verdict reached in double-murder of Northern Kentucky woman and her son
Cincinnati City Hall (FOX19 NOW/Robert Guaderrama)
City of Cincinnati announces long-awaited vaccine policy with cash incentive
'A great day:' Family rejoices after Covington murder trial ends with guilty verdict
‘A great day:’ Family rejoices after Covington murder trial ends with guilty verdict

Latest News

Casey Zang
Man accused of stealing Reds player’s championship rings
Tyree Cross
Man pleads guilty to murder of woman near Butler Co. park
A second Tri-State school district is closed due to spiking COVID-19 cases.
Another Tri-State school district closes due to COVID-19
A motorcyclist is dead in an overnight crash in West Chester, a township spokeswoman confirms.
Fatal motorcycle crash in Butler County