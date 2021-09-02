87-year-old woman killed in Symmes Township crash

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An 87-year-old woman died in a crash in Symmes Township Wednesday, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office.

The accident occurred in the 12000 block of Montgomery Road at 9:24 a.m., said Kyla Woods, spokeswoman for the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office.

Caroline Walker of Blue Ash was traveling southbound on Montgomery Road and made a left in front of another vehicle, Woods said.

That vehicle struck her 2009 Honda Civic.

Walker was transported to Bethesda North Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The driver of the other vehicle was transported with minor injuries, according to the sheriff’s office.

