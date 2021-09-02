Another Tri-State school district closes due to COVID-19

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A second Tri-State school district is closed due to spiking COVID-19 cases.

Carlisle Local Schools in northwestern Warren County and southern Montgomery County canceled classes Thursday and Friday after their absence rate approached 35%, according to the district’s website.

Students were out for not only COVID-19 cases but quarantines that go along with students suffering from allergies, flu, colds, strep throat, and other ailments.

When students return to class after Labor Day on Tuesday, Sept. 7, masks will continue to be “strongly” recommended and “encouraged” for students and staff, the website states.

This is the second school district educating children in Warren County that shuttered its doors this week over COVID-19.

Lebanon City Schools halted classes starting Wednesday until after Labor Day after more than 900 students quarantined.

Classes also will resume there on Tuesday.

The spike in cases, however, prompted a district-wide mask policy change for Lebanon schools.

All students and staff are now required to wear them.

Now, Warren County superintendents are working with county and state health officials to possibly relax the quarantine procedure as a pilot program, according to Carlisle Schools.

“When that gets rolled out, we will let everyone know,” the district’s website states.

Here is the entire notice the superintendent of Carlisle Local Schools posted:

Due to the growing number of positive COVID cases and the quarantines that go with those, along with the students suffering from allergies, flu, colds, strep throat, and other ailments, our absence rate is close to the 35% mark.

“In order to help curb the spread of all of this, we will be closed on Thursday, 9/2, and Friday, 9/3, to allow us to assess our practices and to allow our students and staff to recover from whatever might be impacting them. This will also allow us to continue to keep our buildings, buses, and equipment clean.

“When we resume classes after Labor Day, we are strongly recommending and encouraging students and staff to wear masks when in situations where they might be in direct or close contact with another. We will continue to socially distance as best as we can and to monitor seating charts, in order to do contact tracing. If we have another spike in positive cases and excessive absenteeism, we might have to consider closing for an extended period of time while going remote AND/OR putting a mandatory mask mandate in place. At this time, we will remain mask optional until such time we have no other choice but to do so.

The Warren County Superintendents are working with the Ohio Department of Health and the Warren County Health District to possibly relax the quarantine procedure as a pilot program. When that gets rolled out, we will let everyone know.

All staff that are not sick and/or quarantined will be in the building and available to answer any calls or emails. We will not be expecting any remote lessons to be assigned during this time.

Please contact me at central office if you have any questions.

