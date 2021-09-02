Contests
Fatal motorcycle crash in Butler County

A motorcyclist is dead in an overnight crash in West Chester, a township spokeswoman confirms.
A motorcyclist is dead in an overnight crash in West Chester, a township spokeswoman confirms.
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 5:29 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A motorcyclist is dead in an overnight crash in West Chester, a township spokeswoman confirms.

The motorcyclist, a male, was pronounced dead at the scene about 9:10 p.m. Wednesday, said the spokeswoman, Barb Wilson.

It happened on West Chester Road and Butler Warren Road, near a roundabout that opened earlier this summer, she said.

The motorcycle was the only vehicle involved in the crash, which remains under investigation.

Police were on scene for several hours before clearing early Thursday.

The motorcyclist’s name is not being released yet.

It’s not clear if he was wearing a helmet, Wilson said. One was found at the scene.

Other details were not immediately available.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

