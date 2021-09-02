Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Fiona makes special calls to Cincinnati Children’s patients

By Corinne Rivers
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 2:06 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Fiona celebrated Wild Wednesdays at the Cincinnati Zoo by video calling patients at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center.

Wednesdays call is part of a collaboration the Zoo is doing to help brighten the days of patients at Children’s.

“All patients can access Wild Wednesdays through our in-hospital TV station (Channel 33) and interact with the keeper during the live Zoom call via our telehealth technology,” said Kevin Altimier, media specialist with Child Life & Integrative Care at Cincinnati Children’s. “It’s a great way to take kids’ minds off of being in the hospital.”

Fiona video calls with Cincinnati Children's patients.
Fiona video calls with Cincinnati Children's patients.(Cincinnati Zoo)

Due to COVID protocols for patients, staff and animals, the Zoo is unable to bring animals to the hospital, as they did on occasion before the pandemic. These virtual calls have the advantage of allowing more kids to enjoy the visit and to ask questions in a way that’s comfortable for them.

David, a 12-year-old patient at Cincinnati Children’s, enjoyed learning new things about Fiona while undergoing dialysis treatment, according to the Zoo.

“I didn’t know hippos had tails!” David said. “It was really cool to learn!”

Dialysis treatments can sometimes last for several hours per visit, so Fiona’s appearance provided a much-needed distraction for patients of all ages.

The Zoo is dedicated to showing patients their care, including personalized video visits as a part of their Creature Connection program.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Handcuffs graphic
More than 3 dozen from the Tri-State charged in human trafficking sting, governor says
2013 WEBN Fireworks. (FOX19)
No boats allowed to tie up, watch WEBN fireworks
A motorcyclist is dead in an overnight crash in West Chester, a township spokeswoman confirms.
Fatal motorcycle crash in Butler County
Cincinnati City Hall (FOX19 NOW/Robert Guaderrama)
City of Cincinnati announces long-awaited vaccine policy with cash incentive
Closing arguments happened Wednesday in a Northern Kentucky double murder trial. Joshua Ward,...
Guilty verdict reached in double-murder of Northern Kentucky woman and her son

Latest News

Fiona video calls with Cincinnati Children's patients
Fiona video calls with Cincinnati Children's patients
People are asked to avoid the area.
Woman shot by roommate in Kennedy Heights leads to SWAT situation, police say
Lightning the sloth (Cincinnati Zoo)
Guess date, time of birth of Cincinnati Zoo’s baby sloth
Casey Zang
Man accused of stealing Reds player’s championship rings