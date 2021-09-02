Fiona makes special calls to Cincinnati Children’s patients

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Fiona celebrated Wild Wednesdays at the Cincinnati Zoo by video calling patients at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center.

Wednesdays call is part of a collaboration the Zoo is doing to help brighten the days of patients at Children’s.

“All patients can access Wild Wednesdays through our in-hospital TV station (Channel 33) and interact with the keeper during the live Zoom call via our telehealth technology,” said Kevin Altimier, media specialist with Child Life & Integrative Care at Cincinnati Children’s. “It’s a great way to take kids’ minds off of being in the hospital.”

Fiona video calls with Cincinnati Children's patients. (Cincinnati Zoo)

Due to COVID protocols for patients, staff and animals, the Zoo is unable to bring animals to the hospital, as they did on occasion before the pandemic. These virtual calls have the advantage of allowing more kids to enjoy the visit and to ask questions in a way that’s comfortable for them.

David, a 12-year-old patient at Cincinnati Children’s, enjoyed learning new things about Fiona while undergoing dialysis treatment, according to the Zoo.

“I didn’t know hippos had tails!” David said. “It was really cool to learn!”

Dialysis treatments can sometimes last for several hours per visit, so Fiona’s appearance provided a much-needed distraction for patients of all ages.

The Zoo is dedicated to showing patients their care, including personalized video visits as a part of their Creature Connection program.

