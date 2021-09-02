Guess date, time of birth of Cincinnati Zoo’s baby sloth

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Cincinnati Zoo’s Sloth Baby Pool, which features mother-to-be Lightning, is live and taking guesses for the upcoming birth.

The person who chooses the correct date and time of the baby sloth’s arrival will win a private Zoom call with Lightning and her baby.

Each guess is $5 and the money raised will be used to care for the Cincinnati sloths as well as zoo’s partners at The Sloth Institute in Costa Rica.

All guesses must be submitted by Sept. 30 at 11:59 p.m.

Lightning is due between now and October with soon-to-be father Moe, according to the zoo.

Lightning was brought to the Zoo back in 2019 on a breeding recommendation and was introduced to Moe.

“We are always cautiously optimistic with first-time moms, but we are fairly confident that Lightning’s assertive personality will lend well to being a first-time mom,” Cincinnati Zoo’s interpretive animal team leader Sarah Swanson said. “She will do most of the work once the baby is born. It will latch on to her and stay attached for the next 10-12 months. Dad’s contribution is genetics.”

This will be the first baby sloth born at the Cincinnati Zoo.

A name for the sloth hasn’t been selected but a Lawrenceburg family hopes the zoo might consider naming the baby after their late toddler.

Alyssa and Alex Nicholson lost their son, Oliver, in February 2021.

Oliver was born in 2019 with extreme disabilities like VACTRL anomalies and a tracheoesophageal fistula. He spent most of his life at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center.

Oliver had a big surgery in January to connect his esophagus and his stomach. While in recovery, his parents got him a toy sloth to keep him company not realizing the two-toed animal resembled Oliver who had only had two fingers on one hand.

Not long after Oliver passed away, the zoo announced Lightning was pregnant.

The Cincinnati Zoo says they are aware of the family’s Change.org petition but won’t begin the naming process until the sloth is born.

