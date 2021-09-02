Contests
Indiana community stepping up to support hometown Marine injured in Kabul

Kelsee Lainhart
Kelsee Lainhart(Marine Corps Recruiting Cincinnati)
By Andrea Medina and Jared Goffinet
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 4:53 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
DEARBORN COUNTY, Ind. (WXIX) - As Marine Cpl. Kelsee Lainhart recovers from the severe injuries she suffered during the suicide bombings in Kabul on Aug. 26, her Indiana community is coming together to help her.

Students and teachers of the Sunman-Dearborn Community School District started a t-shirt fundraiser with the proceeds going to Lainhart’s family.

The shirts are being sold online and will also be available at East Central’s football game on Friday against Moeller High School.

Those who knew Lainhart during her years at East Central say it was clear she would follow her passion and join the military following the 2019 graduation.

“This is what she wanted to do,” said East Central teacher Pam Donahue. “She was very proud of it, and even as a senior, she could not wait to just be able to graduate and be able to go on to pursue her dreams.”

Donahue and Lainhart’s other high school advisory, Grant Schiering, described her as someone her peers looked up to.

“She was and is a strong personality that people went to for advice, for some type of guidance,” said Schiering.

So it was no surprise to Donahue when Lainhart enlisted in the Marine Corps.

While in school, they say, Lainhart displayed strong leadership skills, playing a huge role in organizing food drives and fundraisers for others in need.

Now, the community says it’s their turn to help Lainhart.

“Just something little or something that we can do to make this road to recovery easier for not only Kelsee but her family,” explained Schiering.

CPL. Lainhart shirts

In addition to the shirt sales, East Central students and staff will send letters and cards to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, where Lainhart is recovering.

