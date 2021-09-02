Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Judge sides with hospital in denying COVID-19 patient ivermectin

By WICS Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 9:44 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) - A man who’s battling COVID-19 at a hospital is being denied a controversial drug called ivermectin.

“Ivermectin was Randy’s last hope of improving,” Anita Clouse said. “For the last two to three weeks the ventilator issues have not gotten any better.”

Her husband Randy Clouse has been hospitalized at Memorial Medical Center for several weeks.

She said with nothing to lose and no improvement in his condition for weeks, she’s asked the hospital to give him ivermectin, a drug normally used to treat people and animals for parasitic worms.

“And the longer they let him go, the worse it’s going to get because other vital organs are going to start to give away,” she said. “I begged them to put him on ivermectin. That was four weeks ago.”

A Sangamon County judge sided with Memorial Medical Center on Monday, refusing Anita Clouse’s request and wishes for her husband.

In an official statement, the hospital said it “will not comment on active litigation.”

William Davis, the lawyer representing the hospital, gave no comment when reached by WICS-TV.

While some families are pushing for hospitals to use the drug, many health organizations and experts do not recommend ivermectin as a treatment for COVID-19.

“There is no clinical evidence that indicates that this works,” Dr. Anthony Fauci said.

Despite what health experts advise, Anita Clouse said she’s just doing everything she can to try and save her husband.

“I had to give it my best shot and I’ve done that. So, right now Randy is in the Lord’s hands,” she said. “That’s the only thing I can say. And I just have to pray that he will heal Randy and make him better.”

Copyright 2021 WICS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Handcuffs graphic
More than 3 dozen from the Tri-State charged in human trafficking sting, governor says
2013 WEBN Fireworks. (FOX19)
No boats allowed to tie up, watch WEBN fireworks
Closing arguments happened Wednesday in a Northern Kentucky double murder trial. Joshua Ward,...
Guilty verdict reached in double-murder of Northern Kentucky woman and her son
Cincinnati City Hall (FOX19 NOW/Robert Guaderrama)
City of Cincinnati announces long-awaited vaccine policy with cash incentive
'A great day:' Family rejoices after Covington murder trial ends with guilty verdict
‘A great day:’ Family rejoices after Covington murder trial ends with guilty verdict

Latest News

FILE - In this Aug. 17, 2018 file photo, Lynn Wencus of Wrentham, Mass., holds a sign with a...
Deal with OxyContin maker leaves families angry, conflicted
Home damage from Hurricane Ida is seen in Kenner, La.
Hurricane Ida’s aftermath, recovery uneven across Louisiana
Casey Zang
Man accused of stealing Reds player’s championship rings
LIVE: Ohio Department of Health gives update on COVID-19 data
LIVE: Biden talks about Hurricane Ida response