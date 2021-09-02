Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Kentucky lawmakers push for minimum wage increase

By Shelby Lofton
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 5:05 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Democratic lawmakers made another push to raise minimum wage in Kentucky.

State Senator Reggie Thomas pre-filed a bill that would increase minimum wage to $15 an hour. It’s currently $7.25.

He and Minority Floor Leader Morgan McGarvey said they’ve pushed for this bill the last four years. They said this year is different, with fewer people working.

The lawmakers said if people are paid more, more will get jobs and then spend more money.

“In 2021 we can’t accept the bare minimum that was set in 2009 as being good enough for workers. We’re better than that in Kentucky and we’re gonna do better with this bill,” Sen. Morgan McGarvey said.

McGarvey and Thomas said they have a lot of support from fellow Democrats. They said they’ll be more assertive in getting the bill passed this time around.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

High School Football
Tri-State football coach relieved of duties, program put ‘on pause’ following alleged hazing incident
A motorcyclist is dead in an overnight crash in West Chester, a township spokeswoman confirms.
Fatal motorcycle crash in Butler County
A second Tri-State school district is closed due to spiking COVID-19 cases.
Another Tri-State school district closes due to COVID-19
Casey Zang
Man accused of stealing Reds player’s championship rings
Ladon Penn retaliates after a car crash by firing at women while holding an infant, according...
Cincinnati man arrested after firing at women while holding baby, police say

Latest News

A SWAT situation just ended in western Hamilton County with the suspect in custody, according...
SWAT situation ends with suspect in custody
wearing masks on campus
Masks now required at Hamilton City Schools
The Ohio River in Cincinnati is now expected to crest earlier and lower than original...
Ohio River expected to crest lower, sooner: NWS
Classroom generic
Pilot program designed to help children stay safe in local schools
A shooting investigation is underway in Silverton after a driver was shot inside his car...
Sheriff: Driver shot in abdomen in Silverton