Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Ludlow woman faked having baby to get welfare benefits, prosecutor says

“Anytime somebody steals these benefits, they’re taking them away from somebody that needs them”
By Courtney King
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 9:16 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - Prosecutors in Northern Kentucky are pursuing charges against a woman they say faked having a baby to get state welfare money.

Tammy Sizemore was arrested on Wednesday in Kenton County on charges of making false statements to obtain public assistance benefits.

Investigators say Sizemore received around $13,000 in benefits from March 2020-January 2021 she would not have otherwise received due to claiming the larger household size.

Prosecutor Rob Sanders says it’s something he’s never seen in his 15 years as the Commonwealth’s Attorney for Kenton County.

“It’s surprising,” he said. “I guess you could say it’s shocking.”

The Department of Community Based Services in the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services began investigating on suspicions Sizemore’s child was not real.

Sanders says Sizemore told DCBS her daughter was born in January 2020 but that she did not cooperate in proving the baby was in fact born.

“There’s no record of this child’s birth in Kentucky or Ohio,” Sanders said.

Court records say Sizemore told DCBS investigators who came to her Ludlow home earlier this year that a midwife had delivered her baby at home. Later, she said she had the girl at a hospital.

Sizemore told the investigators her daughter’s name was “Christine” but used three different spellings, according to the records.

Sizemore couldn’t name her daughter’s pediatrician, the records say.

Investigators did not find a baby when they went to Sizemore’s home. They say she told them the baby was with family in California.

After asking to see the baby’s room, investigators say Sizemore took them to a dining room where they found a double stroller covered in dog hair and a storage bin with infant or baby doll clothes.

Investigators did not see a bed. They say Sizemore did not have pictures of the baby in her house or on her phone, but there were photos of her two older sons.

The court records also say Sizemore’s landlord told investigators he had never seen a child there and that Sizemore had never mentioned one.

Sanders says she told investigators the baby’s father was dead.

“Anytime somebody steals these benefits, they’re taking them away from somebody that needs them, somebody that deserves them, somebody who these benefits were intended for in the first place,” Sanders said.

Sizemore will be back in court on Sept. 20 at 9 a.m.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Handcuffs graphic
More than 3 dozen from the Tri-State charged in human trafficking sting, governor says
A suspect has been arrested, according to police.
Woman flown to hospital after being stabbed with sword
A Butler County judge has ordered West Chester Hospital to administer Ivermectin — an animal...
Judge orders Cincy-area hospital to treat COVID-19 patient with Ivermectin, despite warnings
Superintendent Tim Dettwiller of Fairfield Local School District in Highland County says...
School district closing for rest of week due to ‘high student absences’
Cincinnati police say they are looking for a driver who crashed a vehicle into an Avondale...
SUV crashes into house, driver flees

Latest News

Guilty verdict reached in double-murder of Northern Kentucky woman and her son
Guilty verdict reached in double-murder of Northern Kentucky woman and her son
Ohio repays $1.5B federal loan for insolvent unemployment system
The memorial will sit and overlook one of the boy's favorite spots.
Murdered Middletown 6-year-old to forever be remembered with special memorial
More than 3 dozen from the Tri-State charged in human trafficking sting, governor says
More than 3 dozen from the Tri-State charged in human trafficking sting, governor says