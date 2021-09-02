Ludlow woman faked having baby to get welfare benefits, prosecutor says

COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - Prosecutors in Northern Kentucky are pursuing charges against a woman they say faked having a baby to get state welfare money.

Tammy Sizemore was arrested on Wednesday in Kenton County on charges of making false statements to obtain public assistance benefits.

Investigators say Sizemore received around $13,000 in benefits from March 2020-January 2021 she would not have otherwise received due to claiming the larger household size.

Prosecutor Rob Sanders says it’s something he’s never seen in his 15 years as the Commonwealth’s Attorney for Kenton County.

“It’s surprising,” he said. “I guess you could say it’s shocking.”

The Department of Community Based Services in the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services began investigating on suspicions Sizemore’s child was not real.

Sanders says Sizemore told DCBS her daughter was born in January 2020 but that she did not cooperate in proving the baby was in fact born.

“There’s no record of this child’s birth in Kentucky or Ohio,” Sanders said.

Court records say Sizemore told DCBS investigators who came to her Ludlow home earlier this year that a midwife had delivered her baby at home. Later, she said she had the girl at a hospital.

Sizemore told the investigators her daughter’s name was “Christine” but used three different spellings, according to the records.

Sizemore couldn’t name her daughter’s pediatrician, the records say.

Investigators did not find a baby when they went to Sizemore’s home. They say she told them the baby was with family in California.

After asking to see the baby’s room, investigators say Sizemore took them to a dining room where they found a double stroller covered in dog hair and a storage bin with infant or baby doll clothes.

Investigators did not see a bed. They say Sizemore did not have pictures of the baby in her house or on her phone, but there were photos of her two older sons.

The court records also say Sizemore’s landlord told investigators he had never seen a child there and that Sizemore had never mentioned one.

Sanders says she told investigators the baby’s father was dead.

“Anytime somebody steals these benefits, they’re taking them away from somebody that needs them, somebody that deserves them, somebody who these benefits were intended for in the first place,” Sanders said.

Sizemore will be back in court on Sept. 20 at 9 a.m.

