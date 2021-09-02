Man accused of stealing Reds player’s championship rings

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A homeless man is accused of stealing two championship rings belonging to Reds infielder Mike Moustakas.

Cincinnati police arrested Casey Zang, 23, on a theft charge Tuesday.

He made a brief appearance Wednesday morning in Hamilton County Municipal Court.

On Aug. 25, police say Zang took the World Series ring Moustakas and the Kansas City Royals won against the New York Mets in 2015.

He’s also accused of stealing an American League Championship Series ring Moustakas got after winning against the Toronto Blue Jays in a six-game series

The rings are worth at least $150,000.

It’s not clear yet where or how the rings were stolen, but there is video evidence, police wrote in court records.

Zang’s address is listed in court records as a homeless shelter on Gest Street in Queengate.

