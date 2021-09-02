Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Man accused of stealing Reds player’s championship rings

Casey Zang
Casey Zang(Hamilton County Sheriff's Office)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 10:37 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A homeless man is accused of stealing two championship rings belonging to Reds infielder Mike Moustakas.

Cincinnati police arrested Casey Zang, 23, on a theft charge Tuesday.

He made a brief appearance Wednesday morning in Hamilton County Municipal Court.

On Aug. 25, police say Zang took the World Series ring Moustakas and the Kansas City Royals won against the New York Mets in 2015.

He’s also accused of stealing an American League Championship Series ring Moustakas got after winning against the Toronto Blue Jays in a six-game series

The rings are worth at least $150,000.

It’s not clear yet where or how the rings were stolen, but there is video evidence, police wrote in court records.

Zang’s address is listed in court records as a homeless shelter on Gest Street in Queengate.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Handcuffs graphic
More than 3 dozen from the Tri-State charged in human trafficking sting, governor says
2013 WEBN Fireworks. (FOX19)
No boats allowed to tie up, watch WEBN fireworks
Closing arguments happened Wednesday in a Northern Kentucky double murder trial. Joshua Ward,...
Guilty verdict reached in double-murder of Northern Kentucky woman and her son
Cincinnati City Hall (FOX19 NOW/Robert Guaderrama)
City of Cincinnati announces long-awaited vaccine policy with cash incentive
'A great day:' Family rejoices after Covington murder trial ends with guilty verdict
‘A great day:’ Family rejoices after Covington murder trial ends with guilty verdict

Latest News

Memorial Walk for Ally Sidloski, 21, who passed away in May. (University of Cincinnati)
UC to host memorial walk in honor of late student, women’s soccer player
Cyclones name Jason Payne head coach
Jason Payne named first Black head coach in Cyclones history
The Hamilton West Side All-Stars will be honored at Wilson Middle School Tuesday following...
Hamilton West Side All-Stars to be honored at Wilson Middle School
Hamilton West Side All-Stars to be honored at Wilson Middle School
Hamilton West Side All-Stars to be honored at Wilson Middle School