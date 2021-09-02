Contests
Man arrested after firing at women while holding infant in West End, police say

Ladon Penn retaliates after a car crash by firing at women while holding an infant, according...
Ladon Penn retaliates after a car crash by firing at women while holding an infant, according to Cincinnati police.(Cincinnati Police Department)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 5:01 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police on Wednesday arrested a man they say shot a woman in the West End while he was holding an infant in one arm.

The initial incident happened Wednesday at Liberty Street and Winchell Avenue, according to a Cincinnati Police Department arrest release.

The victim, a 54-year-old woman, told police she had been in a minor car crash without damage around 30 minutes beforehand.

She said the driver of the other car told her, “I’m gonna go get my man, you better go get yours.”

A short time later, according to police, the woman who had issued the threat returned with 31-year-old Ladon Penn.

The victim says Penn got out of his car, walked into a home and came out with a gun, then started firing at the victim and two other women who were with her.

One round grazed the victim, police say. The injury wasn’t serious. She was treated and released at the scene.

Penn and the woman allegedly fled the scene afterward.

A short time later, police say officers were able to stop Penn at Warsaw and Wilder avenues. Officers recovered a 9mm handgun.

Police say video was later obtained of the incident that showed Penn firing his gun while holding the infant.

Penn is charged with three counts of felony assault, child endangering and weapons under disability.

