Man pleads guilty to murder of woman near Butler Co. park

Tyree Cross
Tyree Cross(Butler County Jail)
By Kim Schupp
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 10:42 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A man has pleaded guilty to the murder of Riah Milton in June 2020.

Tyree Cross, 25, pleaded guilty to murder but had seven other charges against him, including felonious assault and aggravated robbery, dismissed.

He was one of three people charged in the shooting death of Milton.

Sister of murder victim, Riah Milton, speaks out as suspects get ready to go to court
Sister of murder victim, Riah Milton, speaks out as suspects get ready to go to court

Milton, 25, was shot to death on June 9 when the three lured her to Liberty Township to steal her car and money, according to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office.

PREVIOUS | Sister of slain trans woman Riah Milton speaks out against ‘deadnaming’

A fight ensued during the robbery, and Milton was shot twice, the sheriff’s office says. In the aftermath, the suspects fled with Milton’s car, leaving her body behind in the 6000 block of Spruce Creek Drive near Liberty Park.

Kaleb Tooson, 19, was arrested the night of the shooting and indicted for Milton’s murder after he confessed to police about what took place.

His trial is scheduled to begin Feb. 14.

A 14-year-old girl was also arrested the night of the shooting.

Cross will be sentenced on Oct. 12. He faces 15 years to life in prison.

