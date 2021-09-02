Matthew 25: Ministries team heads to Louisiana to help Hurricane Ida victims

BLUE ASH, OHIO (WXIX) - Matthew 25: Ministries, an international humanitarian aid and disaster relief organization in Blue Ash, is launching immediate and long-term responses to Hurricane Ida.

Their Disaster Response Team and trucks packed with donated supplies leave at 9 a.m. Thursday for impacted areas in Louisiana.

State officials have begun search and rescue efforts in hurricane-ravaged state, where nearly half the residents are without power including the entire city of New Orleans.

More than 50 million people also are under flash flood watches from the Gulf Coast to the Northeast.

Matthew 25: Ministries has been requesting donations all week to supplement their existing supplies.

They’ve received cases of bottled water, personal care products such as soap, hand sanitizer, toothpaste , shampoo, body wash, cleaning supplies like laundry detergents , sponges , bleach mops and paper products such as toilet paper, paper towels.

Ida hit Louisiana as a Category 4 hurricane just before noon Sunday as one of the strongest storms to ever make landfall in the state, with an extreme wind speed of 150 mph.

Matthew 25 is continuing to request donations to supplement existing supplies and for restocking during their response to Hurricane Ida, and for future distributions:

Monetary donations: Donate online or mail checks to Matthew 25: Ministries, 11060 Kenwood Road, Cincinnati, OH 45242 (100% of donated funds designated for Hurricane Ida will be used for the purpose intended)

Cases of bottled water (12- and 24- count)

Personal care products: Antibacterial soap, hand sanitizer, toothpaste, toothbrushes, shampoo, body wash, deodorant, lotion, etc.

Cleaning supplies: Laundry detergents, general cleaner, sponges, bleach (powdered form is preferred), mops, scrub brushes, buckets, rubber gloves, etc.

Paper products: Toilet paper, paper towels, etc.

Baby and infant supplies: Diapers, wipes, diaper rash ointment, baby wash, baby shampoo, baby lotion, etc.

First-aid items: Bandages, gauze, pads, first aid tape, antiseptic creams, hydrogen peroxide, alcohol, latex gloves, instant cold packs, etc.

