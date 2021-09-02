Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Jabs no more? Cincinnati Children’s to lead trial on COVID vaccine in the nose

GAINESVILLE, Fla. --- Stacy Rider, a registered nurse with the University of Florida Student...
GAINESVILLE, Fla. --- Stacy Rider, a registered nurse with the University of Florida Student Health Care Center, administers a dose of the H1N1 nasal spray vaccine to freshman Lauren Verbosky on Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2009. UF received 800 doses of the vaccine, which were committed within one day of an online registration for students. The health center will offer other dates for the vaccine as they become available. (AP Photo/University of Florida News Bureau, Ray Carson) ** NO SALES **(Ray Carson | ASSOCIATED PRESS)
By Terry DeMio
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 4:35 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (Enquirer) - One squirt per nostril and you’re protected from COVID-19?

According to our media partners at the Enquirer, that’s the intent of a vaccine that’s about to be tested in a clinical trial, which will run at three U.S. research sites including the Gamble Center for Vaccine Research at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center.

What’s promising about the vaccine under study is that it is expected to quickly stop COVID-19 spread from those who get the two-squirt dose.

“It has the potential to prevent the very earliest effects in the virus,” said Dr. Paul Spearman, director of the division of infectious diseases at Cincinnati Children’s and lead investigator for clinical trials of the CVXGA1 vaccine.

That could be a turn of events for the novel coronavirus pandemic, he said, because current vaccines cannot promise the prevention of early stages of COVID-19, which get into the nose and can cause upper respiratory issues, though they are highly effective at preventing severe illness and death.

CyanVac LLC, of Athens, Georgia, a small pharmaceutical manufacturing company founded in 2017, developed the vaccine that’s about to be tested. CVXGA1 employs a live vector virus that hasn’t been used in humans so far.

“This is a harmless, naturally occurring respiratory virus that is a canine virus, harmless in humans,” Spearman said. The vaccine has been engineered to express the COVID-19 spike glycoprotein, which is the same spike protein that’s in the other vaccines, he said.

The vaccine is squirted into each nostril; then it replicates and generates an immune response, he said.

The clinical trial at the Cincinnati Children’s research center is expected to begin the week of Sept. 14, and recruitment is underway, but Spearman said could be “a little tricky.”

“We are trying to recruit individuals who’ve had no COVID vaccine and have not been infected with COVID-19.”

Adults 18 to 75 will be enrolled in the clinical trials, with the first part of the trial to include those 18-55, and the second, 56 to 75 years old, officials said. The study will go on for a year, and will require 10 visits to the research center. Any individual who takes part will be paid $975, officials said.

The Cincinnati study will include 15 to 20 participants, and, nationwide, trial coordinators are looking to test the vaccine in about 80 people.

There will be no placebo in the trial, Spearman said. Those who take part will get specific instructions, but basically, the trial is expected to go on for a year. And while the participants will get a non-needle vaccine (because is intranasal) of CVXGA1, they will have to have blood drawn so that researchers can examine their immune response, including antibodies.

Spearman could not be sure when CVXGA1 could be approved for use but said it’s possible that if clinical trials go well the FDA could give the OK for use by mid-2022.

In addition, Spearman is hopeful that “down the road,” CVXGA1 can be used for children, who often are frightened of injections. That would also require clinical trials for children.

The vaccine could also become a booster for those who’ve already been vaccinated against COVID-19, he said.

The two other testing sites are KPAR, Kentucky Pediatric and Adult Research, a center in Bardstown, Kentucky, and the University of Rochester, in Rochester, New York.

To enroll in the study go to the Cincinnati Children’s vaccine research enrollment link (the preferred method); or email gambleprogram@cchmc. If you do not have online access, you may call 513-636-7699.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 Enquirer. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Handcuffs graphic
More than 3 dozen from the Tri-State charged in human trafficking sting, governor says
A motorcyclist is dead in an overnight crash in West Chester, a township spokeswoman confirms.
Fatal motorcycle crash in Butler County
2013 WEBN Fireworks. (FOX19)
No boats allowed to tie up, watch WEBN fireworks
Cincinnati City Hall (FOX19 NOW/Robert Guaderrama)
City of Cincinnati announces long-awaited vaccine policy with cash incentive
Closing arguments happened Wednesday in a Northern Kentucky double murder trial. Joshua Ward,...
Guilty verdict reached in double-murder of Northern Kentucky woman and her son

Latest News

Coronavirus
Ohio reports single-day increase of 7,084 new COVID-19 cases
A second Tri-State school district is closed due to spiking COVID-19 cases.
Another Tri-State school district closes due to COVID-19
Rep. Doug Green, R-Mt. Orab, photographed January 7, 2019 during opening day ceremonies at the...
Former Ohio Republican Rep. Doug Green dies after contracting COVID-19
FILE - A judge has ruled that Florida school districts may impose mask mandates. Leon County...
Holcomb gives Indiana school districts flexibility to reduce, eliminate quarantines