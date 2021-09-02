Contests
Ohio police: 16-year-old boy fatally shot his teen brother

FILE
FILE(Credit: KALB)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 12:37 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Detectives are investigating a homicide that reportedly stemmed from a dispute between two siblings.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, officers were called to Jolliff Street at approximately 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday for reports of a shooting.

Police found 17-year-old Joseph Lian at the scene suffering from several gunshot wounds.

Investigators allege that Lian was shot by his 16-year-old brother, identified as John Van Ram Cung, during a domestic situation.

The two brothers were involved in a physical altercation when Van Ram Cung pulled out a gun and shot Lian, according to Columbus police.

Lian was taken to Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center for treatment, but he died hours later at the hospital just after 1 a.m. on Thursday morning.

The deadly shooting is still under investigation, Columbus police said.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

