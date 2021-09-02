Riverfest 2021: What you need to know before you go

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Tens of thousands of people are expected to pack both sides of the Ohio River on Sunday for Riverfest and the 45th annual Western & Southern/WEBN fireworks show.

Riverfest was canceled last year due to the coronavirus pandemic, and the fireworks were moved to the Kentucky Speedway.

This year’s event is not without some major changes, however.

With the Ohio River expected to rise to just above 40 feet by 8 p.m. Saturday, boaters are not permitted on the river or to anchor or tie up along the riverbanks this year - at least at things stand right now.

The U.S. Coast Guard established a Safety Zone from mile marker 463 to 483 from 3 p.m. to 12 a.m.

The area is roughly from Bromley, Kentucky and Sedamsville, Ohio to Fort Thomas close to the Interstate 275 bridge.

The U.S. Coast Guard in Cincinnati is continuing to monitor river level projections.

But in the meantime, you may see bigger crowds than normal filling Sawyer Point Park and Yeatman’s Cove in Cincinnati, Festival Park in Newport and Devou Park and the downtown area in Covington.

The festival will begin at Sawyer Point Park and Yeatman’s Cove at noon.

All people entering the event area will pass through a visual and bag inspection.

Oversized bags, luggage and backpacks will not be permitted inside. Purses, diaper bags and other small personal bags are allowed after inspection.

The following items are prohibited in Cincinnati:

Weapons, including, but not limited to: knives, explosives, stun guns, handcuffs, brass knuckles, sticks, clubs, batons, martial arts instruments, pepper spray, tear gas, etc.

Alcohol.

Illegal drugs.

Cans, glass or metal containers.

Animals and pets (except service animals).

Aerosol cans.

Balloons, beach balls or other inflatable items.

Fireworks or incendiary devices of any kind.

Musical instruments.

Noise-making devices, such as whistles and air horns.

Skateboards, rollerblades, bicycles, etc.

Tools.

Pamphlets, flyers and handbills, unless approved by management.

There will be two ATMs on-site at Yeatman’s Cove.

Tarp set-up can begin at 7 a.m. Saturday.

Tarps and blankets can only be placed with painter’s tape, gaffer tape or masking tape. They cannot be secured with duct tape, rocks, bricks or sand.

Rozzi’s fireworks show will begin over the Ohio River around 9 p.m. Sunday.

Cincinnati police want you to know where to go, arrive early and use public transportation when possible.

Third Street, and all streets north of Third Street, will be open so that people can access the Downtown area.

However on-street parking will NOT be available throughout Downtown south of Ninth Street after 11:00 a.m. Sunday.

The Purple People Bridge will be closed for Rozzi’s Fireworks.

The Suspension Bridge remains closed for maintenance.

The Clay Wade Bailey Bridge and the Taylor Southgate Bridge will all close at 6:00 p.m. Sunday to vehicles and pedestrians.

Covington road closures

All streets north of East Fourth Street from Madison Avenue to the Licking River will be closed to vehicular traffic at 6 p.m.

The Fourth Street Bridge to Newport will close at 8 p.m.

Madison Avenue will remain open to allow access to public parking lots and garages until they are full or 6 p.m., whichever occurs first. Once the parking lots and garages are full, Madison will be closed to through traffic north of Fourth Street. Exceptions will be made for TANK buses, invitation holders to the Metropolitan Club, and hotel guests with room keys and parking passes.

Access to Devou Park, Kenton Hills, and The Bluffs will be restricted beginning at 2 p.m. to residents and their guests only.

Streets inside of the Impact Area will not reopen and residents and guests will not be permitted to exit the Impact Area in a vehicle until pedestrians have safely cleared out and Covington Police determine that it is safe to do so. This may take up to an hour after the fireworks are completed. (The fireworks begin just after 9 p.m. and last for about 30 minutes.)

Parking

The following areas will be posted as “No Parking, Tow Away Zones.” Vehicles parked in these areas will be towed starting at 7 a.m. Sunday, including next to parking meters:

Riverside Drive.

Garrard Street between East Second Street and Riverside Drive.

Kennedy Street between East Second Street and Riverside Drive.

Shelby Street.

Scott Boulevard north of East Fourth Street.

Greenup Street north of East Fourth Street.

East Third Street east of Madison Avenue.

Park Place.

Court Street.

Surface lots along the floodwall on Rivercenter Boulevard between Madison Avenue and Johnson Street and below the Roebling Suspension Bridge.

Grass areas in Devou Park.

All vehicles parked in garages and parking lots located in the Impact Area will not be permitted to leave until pedestrian traffic has cleared and Covington Police have determined that it is safe for vehicle traffic.

Alcohol & other restrictions in Covington

Alcohol is prohibited on City property and in public places at all times. All coolers and beverage containers are subject to inspection and will be checked at designated checkpoints.

Anyone wishing to bring alcohol to a private event must have it in the Impact Area before 6 p.m. After 6 p.m., police officers will not allow anyone – including residents – with alcohol to enter the Impact Area.

Glass containers, bicycles, skateboards, pets, roller blades, roller skates, fireworks, and motorized scooters (such as Lime, Bird etc.) are all prohibited in the Impact Area.

Motorized vehicles or scooters are also not permitted on floodwalls.

Swimming in both the Ohio and Licking Rivers is prohibited during Riverfest.

Mooring along the Covington shoreline is prohibited.

Vendors (without Special Event Permits) are not permitted to enter the Impact Area.

Police in Newport issued the following restrictions:

DO NOT bring any beverages, or ALCOHOL of any type into the venue. (Parents with infants may bring water, milk, or other simulated milk products).

DO NOT bring any coolers, grills, tents, large umbrellas, or large chairs.

DO NOT bring any roller skates, rollerblades, scooters, motorized vehicles, or bicycles.

DO NOT bring any type of PETS.

DO NOT Park your vehicle illegally, or anywhere you would not park any other given time. (Such as: expressways, medians, road shoulders, entrance ramps, exit ramps, roadway, or no parking zones).

DO NOT bring or fly any drones, remote controlled electronics, or any other flying objects.

DO NOT bring any laser pointers or other light emitting devices.

NO SOLICITING north of 4th Street without a ‘Special Riverfest Vendors License’ issued specifically for the event.

Plan which side of the river you want to be on prior to 6:00 pm Sunday. That’s when most of the road and bridge closures begin.

Pedestrian traffic closes at 7:30 pm on the Taylor Southgate Bridge. The Purple Pedestrian Bridge is currently closed to pedestrian traffic at the Ohio boarder.

Allow yourself plenty of time to arrive early, due to limited parking and road closures.

Plan for long delays when leaving the event, due to a large amount of pedestrian and vehicular traffic.

Dress appropriately for the weather.

Small children should consider wearing hearing protection.

NEWPORT TRAFFIC AND STREET CLOSURES:

Riverboat Row: Closes at 8:00 AM

Columbia Street (North of 4th St): Closes at 8:00 AM

Purple People Bridge: Closed in Ohio

Purple People Bridge- ‘Pagan’s Path’: Closed in Ohio

Taylor Southgate Bridge (Vehicular): Closes at 6:00 PM

Taylor Southgate Bridge (Pedestrians): Closes at 7:30 PM

Monmouth Street (3rd Street to 11th Street): Closes at 7:30 PM

*NO PARKING ON MONMOUTH ST

Dave Cowens Drive: Closes at 7:30 PM

I-471 Ramps to Route 8 (Exit 5): Closes at 7:30 PM

*Both NORTH and SOUTH

10th Street between Saratoga and York: Closes at 7:30 PM

4th Street Bridge: Closes at 8:30 PM

All Other I-471 Ramps: Closes at 8:30 PM

Licking Pike- Route 9-North at Aspen Drive: Closes at 9:00 PM

I-471 North will remain open during the event, unless the safety of motorist determines it needs to be closed.

When leaving the City of Newport

All traffic leaving the event will be routed to I-471 or I-275. If you are directed to a route you are not wanting to take, please continue on the route as instructed. Once on the interstate, you can simply take any exit to get turned around if needed. Due to street closures and a large amount of traffic, the direct route to your destination may not be available. Both Interstates will take you anywhere in the TRI-STATE area. Please TURN OFF YOUR GPS while not on the interstate.

At approximately 9:00 pm, Monmouth Street will re-open and change to a one-way street going south to send all traffic to I-471.

All traffic west of York Street will be directed south to 12th Street. 12th Street will be a one-way street going west to send all traffic to I-275.

After the event, the NKU buses will stage on Dave Cowens - Route 8 entrance ramp to I-471 South for everyone that arrived on the buses.

All traffic near Dave Cowens-Route 8 after the event will be sent to I-471 North or South.

All traffic leaving the event area going south on Columbia St. (Traffic from Riverboat Row & Levee Garage) will have to make a right on W. 3rd St as follows:

Right turn will take you around the 4th St. Round-a-bout and will be directed toward Wilder (AA Highway & I-275 East or West).

Once Covington Police open their side of the 4th St Bridge, traffic will then be allowed to travel west through Covington to I-75 North or South.

