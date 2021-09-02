Contests
Sunny and comfortable today, cooler tonight

Dry through Friday. Weekend rain chance.
By Olga Breese
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 10:32 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - We are in a great stretch with plenty of sunshine and cooler air in place today. Afternoon highs are headed for the upper 70s to near 80 degrees. Tonight’s lows will drop into the low to mid 50s before sunrise.

This pattern continues through Friday, though you’ll notice an increase in cloud cover. Saturday starts out dry, but some locations across the Tri-State may see and afternoon rain shower. Saturday will be a bit warmer with a high around 81.

Some rain chances linger into Sunday morning. We will dry out quickly with highs again near 80. Our next shot of cooler air will arrive by the middle of next week.

