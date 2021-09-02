Contests
Woman shot by roommate in Kennedy Heights leads to SWAT situation, police say

People are asked to avoid the area.
People are asked to avoid the area.(WXIX)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 12:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A dispute between roommates in Kennedy Heights led to one person being shot and SWAT having to be called in.

Around 12 p.m. Thursday, SWAT arrived at a home in the 6600 block of Iris Avenue where a female was shot by her male roommate, according to Cincinnati police PIO Emily Szink.

The woman’s gunshot injury is non-life-threatening, Szink said.

One man was taken into custody, but another person is still in the home.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

