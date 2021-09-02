Woman shot by roommate in Kennedy Heights leads to SWAT situation, police say

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A dispute between roommates in Kennedy Heights led to one person being shot and SWAT having to be called in.

Around 12 p.m. Thursday, SWAT arrived at a home in the 6600 block of Iris Avenue where a female was shot by her male roommate, according to Cincinnati police PIO Emily Szink.

The woman’s gunshot injury is non-life-threatening, Szink said.

One man was taken into custody, but another person is still in the home.

